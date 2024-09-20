Housing Societies Plan Rainwater Harvesting Systems to Preserve Water

While water scarcity is a major problem in group housing societies, many affected societies are in the process of installing rainwater harvesting systems.

Housing societies across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have now planned to preserve water by installing harvesting systems. Reports reveal that about one-fifth of the 22,500 housing societies and 15,000 apartments in Pune have already installed rainwater harvesting systems.

As the water tanker availability is also scarce particularly during the summer season, many more housing societies are exploring rooftop water harvesting options.

According to a September 19 Hindustan Times report, a housing society has asked residents not to expect security guards to accept their parcels from different vendors. The society management committee has raised concerns over too many deliveries coming to residents, particularly bachelors.

Meanwhile, the embezzlement case of DPS CGHS in Dwarka at New Delhi is being prosecuted at Delhi High Court. The crimes at DPS CGHS are committed by a number of past and present MC members led by a Sampathkumar who acts like a gang leader.

This DPS CGHS embezzlement case is part of the “Clean House” anti-corruption social service that reports about crime and corruption in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).