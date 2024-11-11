Copytrack Complaint: How to File Complaint Against Copytrack for Sending Threatening Emails
Copytrack Complaint: How to File Complaint Against Copytrack for Sending Threatening Emails
Online Platform Accepts Complaints Against Copytrack’s Threatening Emails for Image Reuse
By Rakesh Raman
Introduction
Germany-based outfit Copytrack has been sending threatening emails to people in different parts of the world with the aim to extort money from them. The modus operandi of Copytrack is to act as an extortion agent claiming that it is working on behalf of some hidden clients to protect their content – mainly images – used by other websites.
In its criminal act, Copytrack suddenly starts asking for money under threats from the owners of reusing websites without establishing the fact that the copyrighted material belongs to its so-called clients or if any copyright law has been violated.
As a journalist and social activist, I have been running a worldwide campaign to expose the nefarious designs of Copytrack and to help the Copytrack victims. I have been writing regular editorial reports and informing the international law-enforcement authorities about the cybercrimes that Copytrack is committing in different parts of the world.
I have also formed a “Copytrack Victim Support Group” to receive the complaints of Copytrack victims and help them boldly combat the threats from Copytrack.
Community of Copytrack Victims
Now, I have developed a community of victims who are raising their voice courageously against the criminal extortion network that Copytrack is running. These victims filed their complaints through the recently introduced online form that collects information from people who are threatened by Copytrack. The complainants have consented to the publication of their details on the Raman Media Network (RMN) sites.
People from all over the world can use this online form to file their complaints if they feel they are being harassed by Copytrack with intimidating emails demanding money from them for image reuse.
At this stage, our RMN News Service cannot independently verify the authenticity of the complaints. If Copytrack desires, it can send its rejoinders to the RMN News Service at the contact given below.
As a journalist and social activist, I have been running a similar “Clean House” social service for the past 7 years for millions of oppressed and depressed residents in India’s capital New Delhi.
|Complaints of Copytrack Victims in 2024
|Name
|Country
|Report Date
|Complaint in Brief
|Faik Emre
|Türkiye
|Nov. 8, 2024
|Receiving repeated emails from Copytrack
|Nancy
|Ireland
|Nov. 7, 2024
|Copytrack demanding money for a photo posted in 2010
|Toby-Jeanne Almy
|USA
|Oct. 25, 2024
|Ongoing communication regarding Copytrack
|Sagar Kumar Sahu
|India
|Oct. 23, 2024
|Claims no copyright violation, but Copytrack sending emails
You can click here to read the reports and watch the videos that I have published about Copytrack.
