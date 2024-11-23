Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ Campaign for Delhi Election

By Rakesh Raman

Former Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has launched ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign before the Delhi Assembly election which is expected to take place after a couple of months in 2025.

As Kejriwal is facing a major corruption and money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor scandal, he was jailed and released on bail. The Supreme Court of India ruled that Kejriwal cannot work as the CM of Delhi as he and a number of other AAP leaders are facing investigations in the Delhi liquor scandal.

Therefore, Kejriwal resigned and handpicked an AAP woman politician – who is one of his most loyal sycophants – to arbitrarily make her Delhi CM, although she does not understand Delhi problems and administrative affairs.

Launched today (November 22), ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ (or discussion over an Indian sweet called Revdi) drive is about distributing freebies to the people of Delhi so that they should vote for Kejriwal’s AAP in the election.

In his speech, Kejriwal said that if his party retains the power in Delhi, it will continue to provide free electricity, free water, free education, free healthcare, and free bus travel to women. He once again promised to give Rs. 1,000 per month to the women of Delhi, although the AAP government could not fulfill this promise which was given before also.

While Kejriwal and AAP are making exaggerated claims about their governance in Delhi, today nearly 30 million people of the city-state are suffering under the AAP government with rampant corruption, lethal pollution, collapsed healthcare systems, poisonous water in homes, bad school education, and extreme lawlessness.

Explaining the features of the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign, Kejriwal said that its first phase will run from November 25 to December 10 and during this period his party workers will hold 65,000 meetings with the voters in different constituencies of Delhi.

Along with AAP, the other main parties are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress which will be in the electoral fray in Delhi. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly. Kejriwal said that his party will repeat the performance of 2020 election.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll: “Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?” 38% respondents say that BJP should win the 2025 election, 36% want AAP to come again, and only 26% prefer Congress.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.