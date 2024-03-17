Election Commission of Modi Govt to Hold Lok Sabha Election on EVMs

A comprehensive digital microsite explains the concerns and possibilities of frauds in the use of EVMs in elections.

By Rakesh Raman

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates of the Lok Sabha election 2024. At a press conference held in New Delhi today (March 16), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the voting will be held in 7 phases, beginning from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Despite a number of complaints against the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commissioner said that the polling will again be done on EVMs.

It is largely believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi selectively wins key state elections and Lok Sabha elections fraudulently by manipulating EVMs.

However, the ECI – which works as an extended arm of the Modi regime – has decided to persist with EVMs. Instead of addressing the question about EVM manipulation at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recited a cheap poem which had no meaning at all.

He also gave references to EVM legal cases that have been dismissed by various courts without telling the competence of the judges who ignored the petitions. As most judges in India are naive and lack domain expertise, they are not competent to decide a case which requires adequate tech skills.

Also, the vulnerability of EVMs cannot be disregarded with the decisions of complicit judges – most of whom cannot dare to displease Modi who prefers to hold elections on EVMs instead of paper ballots.

Thanks to EVMs, Modi is quite confident to win 400 of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha for his party to form the government again for the third time. He will allow the opposition parties to win a few seats to give the impression that India is a democratic country where opposition leaders also exist.

Since the political opposition is almost extinct in India and the opposition protests against EVMs were limited only to Twitter, Modi will become the PM again despite his glaring failures.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive digital microsite explains the concerns and possibilities of frauds in the use of EVMs in elections.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.