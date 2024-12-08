BJP Flags Off Sankalp Patra Vans to Intensify Delhi Election Campaign

By Rakesh Raman

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent mobile vans in different parts of New Delhi as part of its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Senior BJP leaders today (December 7) flagged off 14 vans which are supposed to connect the party workers with voters. In this voter engagement drive, BJP will collect voters’ feedback to prepare its manifesto termed as “Sankalp Patra.”

The party also inaugurated its local election office from where it will control and run its programs for the Delhi election, which is expected to take place in the first couple of months of 2025.

BJP has not yet announced its plan of action for the 3 crore people of Delhi who are suffering with umpteen problems such as pollution, collapsed health care infrastructure, corruption, and lawlessness. However, as an election strategy the party of prime minister Narendra Modi keeps cursing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of former chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal for the persisting disaster in Delhi.

The AAP has been running Delhi Government for the past 10 years, although under Supreme Court’s directions, Kejriwal had to resign from the CM position a few months ago as he and some other AAP leaders are allegedly involved in a massive corruption scandal linked with Delhi’s liquor policy. Now, a woman AAP politician is working as Delhi CM.

Along with AAP and BJP, the third major political party in Delhi is Congress. In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?, 38% of respondents say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win the election, 37% want the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to win again, and just 25% favour Congress.

This article is part of our exclusive editorial section on the Delhi election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.