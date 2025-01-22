Armchair Research on Delhi Election: BJP 29, Congress 24, AAP 15, Others 2

By Rakesh Raman

Armchair Research – which is the political and consumer research wing of Raman Media Network (RMN) – predicts the possible outcome* of the Delhi Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025.

At this stage of the hustings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win 29 seats, Congress 24, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 15, and others will get 2 seats. This result is in line with the ongoing RMN Poll in which 37% of respondents say that BJP should win the election, 32% favour Congress, and only 31% want AAP to win again.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

[ Video: Delhi Election 2025: किसकी कितनी सीटें? ]

In the upcoming election, the main reasons for AAP’s poor performance will be a slew of corruption cases against AAP leaders including the party’s former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s failure to fulfill its past electoral promises.

With the aim to provide reliable information to the voters, our RMN news service has been running an exclusive editorial section – comprising articles and videos – to cover the Delhi Assembly election 2025.

The RMN information research initiative has been producing comprehensive digital products and research reports covering politics, business, corruption, law and justice, and education for employment.

* As it has been seen in most elections in India, the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Delhi Assembly election 2025 cannot be ruled out and it can change the election results predicted by our Armchair Research.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress