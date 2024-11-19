Film Festival of India in Goa to Show 180 International Films

The reputation of IFFI is so low that the professional film fraternity does not participate in it. Only some cinema celebrities who are close to the government willy-nilly attend IFFI.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), jointly organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (Government of India), the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Government of Goa via the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), is all set to take place from 20th to 28th November 2024 in the state of Goa.

According to an official statement, this year’s festival promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, showcasing diverse narratives, innovative voices, and fostering cultural exchange.

The IFFI is largely a government function handled by traditional Indian bureaucrats and some politicians of the ruling regime who hardly understand the cinema or film profession.

A press conference was held on November 18 at the IFFI Media Centre, addressed by Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister Goa, Ms. Delialah Lobo, Vice Chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa, Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Managing Director, NFDC; Ms Vrunda Desai, Joint secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Ms. Smita Vats Sharma, Director General, PIB, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and senior officials from PIB and ESG.

Explaining the new initiatives lined up for this year, Dr. Sawant informed that ‘Sky Lantern’ competition entries will be showcased on the route of IFFI parade, and cash rewards will be given to the participants. IFFI parade is being organized on 22nd November from ESG office venue to Kala Academy.

It is reported that 180 international films from 81 countries will be screened during the festival. Free transport facilities will be arranged to facilitate travel across the festival venues.

The Chief Minister further informed that there will be a special segment on Goan Films in which 14 films will be screened, celebrating local talent and culture.

To extend the reach of the festival in all the regions of the Country, Regional offices of PIB will be issuing Media Releases in respective languages including media releases in Konkani language.