Get Ready to Play James Bond Game 007: Shadow Of Spectre

The plot finds James Bond unresponsive and Moneypenny needing players’ help to follow the instructions he’s left behind.

James Bond films production company EON Productions has partnered with real-world adventure game company HiddenCity to launch an interactive, treasure hunt-style game in central London, 007: Shadow Of Spectre.

According to EON, players will use their phones to guide them through the adventure, stepping into Bond’s world on the streets of the capital and interacting with key characters to outsmart Spectre.

Starting at a central London location, teams of two to six people will follow a trail of clues and gather intelligence to outsmart Spectre.

The decision-making element of the adventure ensures each team shapes the game’s outcome and players will engage in real-world interactions and conversations along the way to ultimately solve the mystery.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with EON Productions on 007: Shadow Of Spectre, bringing our unique style of adventure to the Bond universe,” says HiddenCity founder Rob Reason.

“We pride ourselves on creating gaming experiences that challenge and excite our audience and we look forward to launching 007: Shadow Of Spectre in 2024.” Tickets for 007: Shadow Of Spectre are available at £30 per person with the game recommended for players 10 years old and over (under-10s playing for free). Under 18s must be supervised by adults due to licensing restrictions.

The walking experience lasts 2-3 hours with optional breaks. All you need is a smart phone capable of receiving messages, calls and data. You can play via SMS or WhatsApp.

Experience 007: Shadow Of Spectre: Tickets are on sale and the game will be available to play from Thursday 1 February 2024. You can play every day between 12:30 pm and 6:30 pm Mon – Sat, and 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm on Sundays. You can book tickets at 007.inthehiddencity.com or 007Store.com.

Courtesy: 007.com / EON Productions