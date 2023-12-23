People Waste Time on Mobiles as Modi Deprived Them of Jobs: Rahul Gandhi

By Rakesh Raman

More than 20 opposition political parties which operate under the banner I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) held a demonstration in Delhi today (December 22) for the restoration of democracy in the country.

The Alliance – led by the main opposition party Congress – highlighted the issue of arbitrary suspension of 143 opposition MPs from parliament. The opposition parties accuse the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi for this despotic act.

The MPs were suspended because they were asking the home minister Amit Shah to make a statement about the recent security breach of parliament by a couple of intruders.

While the intruders did not intend to hurt any MP, they only wanted to highlight the issue of extreme unemployment under the Modi regime as educated people are not getting any jobs in the country.

“Today, the young people in India spend on average over 7 hours on mobile phones per day because Modi has deprived them of their jobs and there is widespread unemployment in the country,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who may be the PM of India if I-N-D-I-A Alliance wins the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

However, it is almost impossible for the opposition parties to defeat Modi or his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election. It is largely believed that Modi and BJP win most elections by manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A few days ago, the leaders of I-N-D-I-A Alliance submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the EVM fraud issue. However, the ECI which is completely controlled by the Modi government is not expected to take any action to stop the EVM manipulation.

Therefore, the voting will continue to happen on EVMs and Modi’s party will win the election to form the government again under Modi. Then the opposition I-N-D-I-A Alliance will start its demonstrations again with the aim to defeat Modi and BJP in the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.