Housing Societies News: Police FIR for Faulty Lifts and Navi Mumbai Protests Against CIDCO Transfer Charges

By RMN News Service

As lawlessness continues to persist in housing societies in different parts of the country, new reports reveal that residents are suffering because of the inaction or wrong decisions of the authorities.

After a slew of serious accidents because of defective lifts in Noida and Greater Noida housing societies, it is reported that the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has decided to take action.

The administration has asked the police to register FIR (first information report) against the lift maintenance agencies and the responsible people in the housing society management. The decision reported on September 1 comes after a number of residents had complained of defective lifts in the society buildings.

In Delhi, however, housing society residents continue to live in a risky environment with defective lifts, as Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government do not take action against the management committee (MC) members of societies.

For example, the residents of Sri Agrasen Apartments of Dwarka have sent multiple complaints of faulty elevators to the authorities, but no action has been taken to save people in the housing society. The government authorities do not take any action because it is believed that the criminal MC members regularly bribe the government officials with residents’ money to circumvent the law and avoid any legal action.

The residents have even shared a video which shows how people trapped in defective lifts are being rescued at Sri Agrasen Apartments. But all their complaints to the government officials have fallen on deaf ears.

The case of Sri Agrasen Apartments – along with other housing society cases – is available on the “Clean House” service which helps the residents raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness by the MC members or the administrators. Residents can click here to know the process for filing their complaints at the “Clean House” service.

Meanwhile, residents of Navi Mumbai housing societies are protesting aggressively against the transfer charges imposed by CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) of Maharashtra.

According to September 4 reports, the Navi Mumbai Cooperative Housing Federation along with their 3,500 affiliate cooperative housing societies and Navi Mumbai Vyapari Mahasangh in addition to their 22,000 affiliate members from the trading community have united to oppose the CIDCO practice of collecting transfer charges for sale of property.

In another incident reported on September 4, hundreds of residents of housing society Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West fell ill. The cause of illness is reported to be the contaminated water being supplied to residents. The housing society residents complain that the number of affected persons has crossed 100.