Joe Biden Sued for Complicity in Genocide and Gaza Violence

The petition argues that providing of weapons and other materials to the perpetrators of genocide is a form of complicity.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. President Joe Biden and two of his cabinet members – Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin – are being sued for their complicity in the violence and abetment of “genocide” in Gaza.

The U.S. leaders are accused of a criminal collusion with the Israeli government led by the prime minister (PM) of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu who is committing crimes against humanity and war crimes by killing civilians – including thousands of children – in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Filed on behalf of Palestinians by the Center for Constitutional Rights with the law firm of Van Der Hout, LLP, the complaint claims that there is sufficient evidence of Israeli government’s involvement in an unfolding genocide in Gaza.

The complaint dated November 13, 2023, which seeks declaratory and injunctive relief, cites the U.S. government’s unconditional support for Israel as it bombs the people of Gaza and deprives them of food, water, and other necessities.

Since October 8, according to the complaint, Israel has killed over 11,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip – mostly civilians, including more than 4,600 children – and displaced 1.5 million.

[ Defeat Biden Campaign: Defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election ]

Thousands of Palestinians remain missing, and Israel’s destruction of hospitals, schools, and most infrastructure in Gaza – as well as intentional deprivation of access to food, water, electricity, and medicine – has rendered life in Gaza impossible, the complaint adds.

It is alleged in the petition that for the last five weeks, President Biden and Secretaries Blinken and Austin have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with an Israeli government that has made clear its intention to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza. And the United States has a clear and binding obligation to prevent, not further, genocide.

The petition argues that providing of weapons and other materials to the perpetrators of genocide is a form of complicity. To be culpable, the provider need not share the recipients’ genocidal intent.

In their prayer for relief, the petitioners urge the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to declare that defendants (Biden and his colleagues) have violated their duty under law and they should take all measures to prevent Israel from committing genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza.

It is claimed that the Biden Administration intends to provide more military assistance to Israel, as since October 7, it has requested from Congress $14.1 billion to support Israel’s military, and has approved the sale of $320 million worth of military equipment to Israel to manufacture precision bomb kits.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.