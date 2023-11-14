Jailed AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Runs Extortion Racket from Jail: CBI

By Rakesh Raman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleges that a former Delhi Government minister Satyendar Jain has been running an extortion racket from Delhi’s Tihar jail where Jain was imprisoned.

Now, CBI has sought permission from Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena to begin investigation into the alleged extortion case of Jain, who is a close associate of Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.

According to an India Today report of today (November 13), AAP leader Jain and a former jail superintendent Raj Kumar are accused of extorting huge protection money from several “high profile prisoners.” They were collecting money to protect prisoners who may be under some threat.

The CBI claims that it has reliable information of Jain extorting Rs. 10 crore from jail inmate Sukash Chandrashekhar during 2018-2021 as protection money to provide Chandrashekhar a peaceful and comfortable life in jail which falls under the jurisdiction of AAP government in Delhi.

In fact, Jain himself was also leading a luxurious life in jail where he was incarcerated in an ongoing money laundering case. Jain – who is out on a medical bail until November 24 – enjoyed a VIP treatment including full-body massage inside the jail cell.

The CBI alleges that in connivance with top jail officials, Jain had been running a massive corruption and extortion racket from jail. And it is expected that the central probe agency will soon get LG’s approval to investigate this case.

It is assumed that the other jailed AAP politicians – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are also enjoying a comfortable life in jail. Meanwhile, it is expected that soon Kejriwal will also join his colleagues in Tihar jail, as he is allegedly involved in the liquor scam of Delhi.

A few days ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had called Kejriwal for questioning, but he refused to appear before the ED. Meanwhile, AAP has announced to hold a referendum to know if Kejriwal – who is facing multiple corruption allegations – should resign from his position.

