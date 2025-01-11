Which Party Should Win 2025 Delhi Election? BJP 37%, Congress 32%, AAP 31%

This poll is part of our exclusive editorial section which is covering the upcoming Delhi election.

In an ongoing RMN Poll: Which Party Should Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?, 37% of respondents say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win the election, 32% favour Congress, and 31% want the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to win again. The poll result is as on January 11, 2025.

Launched by Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – the poll is recording people’s opinion before the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2025.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

You can click here to participate in the poll and view the results so far.

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP, BJP, Congress

