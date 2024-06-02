Kejriwal Referendum: Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign After Imprisonment?

Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has launched a referendum to know if Kejriwal should resign from his post.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal had announced to hold a referendum to know if Kejriwal – who is facing multiple corruption allegations – should resign from his position.

While a number of AAP politicians are already in jail for their acts of corruption, on March 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal also for his alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam and sent him to Tihar jail. After enjoying a 3 weeks of release on bail which was wrongly granted by the Supreme Court – Kejriwal has gone back to jail today (June 2).

If the ED presents its case effectively in the courts and the Indian courts do not show any partiality toward Kejriwal, then it is expected that Kejriwal will not be able to come out of jail for the next many years. Moreover, many of Kejriwal’s AAP colleagues may also have to go to jail, as the ED and other investigating agencies are extending their dragnet to catch them.

In fact, the ED has named the entire Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam in which a number of AAP politicians are either imprisoned or released on temporary bails.

But local AAP leaders willy-nilly insist that Kejriwal will not resign from the CM position and will run the government from jail. As Kejriwal is a cunning man and most AAP politicians work as his toadies, they cannot do anything that may displease their Supreme Leader Kejriwal who behaves as a dictator in his party. Obviously, AAP politicians cannot ask Kejriwal to resign.

[ Also Read: After Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Will be Arrested in Liquor Scam Case: Congress Leader ]

However, in order to take an objective view of the citizens, Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has launched a referendum to know if Kejriwal should resign from his post.

You can select your option in the following poll and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the poll.

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Resign for Corruption? Yes - हाँ

No - नहीं

Can’t say - कह नहीं सकता View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email