Pharrell Williams Appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

As an Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Philanthropist and Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, the 13 time GRAMMY award winner is a multi-faceted creator.

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, has appointed American musician Pharrell Williams as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Arts Education and Entrepreneurship at a ceremony at the Organization’s Headquarters in Paris.

“A complete artist, Pharrell Williams is also a humanist who works to put culture at the service of peace and bringing people together. He believes in the power of creativity and education to build a better future. His commitments resonate with UNESCO’s mandate. I am delighted that he is joining UNESCO’s family of Goodwill Ambassadors today to support our action,” said Audrey Azoulay

“Words cannot describe how I feel about being chosen by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador. Thank you to Director-General Audrey Azoulay for this opportunity. I’m honored to continue our work in evening the odds for children and adults through education with YELLOW and Black Ambition,” said Pharrell Williams.

To mark his nomination, Pharrell Williams spoke to 800 secondary school pupils and fashion, music and film students at UNESCO Headquarters for a screening of his biopic Piece by Piece. This animated LEGO film, directed by Morgan Neville, retraces the artist’s career.

With billions of streams since his debut in 2006, his songs such as ‘Happy’ and ‘Get Lucky’ and his collaborations with some of the world’s greatest artists resonate on every continent.

In June 2024, Pharrell Williams chose UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters as the setting for his fourth fashion show as Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, entitled ‘The World is Yours’. The American artist celebrated universalism and diversity, surrounded by the 194 flags of UNESCO’s Member States.

In 2008, convinced of the essential role played by schools and music in the emancipation of younger generations, Pharrell Williams launched a series of charitable initiatives such as From One Hand to AnOTHER, Yellow and Black Ambition, with the aim of supporting marginalized communities by funding entrepreneurial projects and creating educational and cultural centres.

As part of the roadmap that Audrey Azoulay has entrusted to him, Pharrell Williams will carry UNESCO’s voice at major international cultural events, as well as supporting the educational and cultural programmes implemented by the Organization around the world.

As a Goodwill Ambassador, he will continue to be a mentor and role model for young creators, particularly in Africa, where UNESCO supports the development of cultural industries.

With 194 Member States, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) contributes to peace and security by leading multilateral cooperation on education, science, culture, communication and information.

Courtesy: UNESCO