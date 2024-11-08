Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Government of Punjab (file photo)
Protesting Students Demand Senate Elections at Panjab University Chandigarh

The political leaders in Punjab urged the Panjab University students to lead the protest and they will support it. 

A slew of student bodies are protesting in Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh to demand the senate elections which are being arbitrarily delayed by the authorities. 

The protesting students outside the office of the PU vice-chancellor (VC) complain that the senate elections are being delayed without any valid reason. Although the senate’s term ended on October 31, the schedule for the next elections has not been notified.

The senate is PU’s apex governing body that oversees the academic and administrative affairs of the university. Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann is among the ex-officio members of the senate and the syndicate which is a parallel decision-making body in the university.

The protest, which started about 2 weeks ago, is now being supported by major political parties of Punjab. Students complain that CM Bhagwant Mann has not yet supported their demand of holding senate elections.

The political leaders urged the students to lead the protest and they will support it. Also, it was decided at a meeting today (November 7) that if the demand for senate elections is not accepted by the university administration, the students supported by political parties will intensify their agitation on November 13.

