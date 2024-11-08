Will New Nyay Yatra Help Congress Win Delhi Assembly Election 2025?

Congress politicians blamed Kejriwal for extreme pollution, dirty water, broken roads, rampant corruption, and other hassles that people of Delhi have been facing.

By Rakesh Raman

The Delhi unit of the Congress party today (November 8) kicked off Delhi Nyay Yatra (or Delhi Justice March) with the aim to engage with the local voters before the upcoming Assembly election scheduled to take place in 2025.

A number of Congress leaders – who are usually not visible – appeared suddenly to address the crowd which is believed to be hired for the extravaganza. None of these leaders could reveal what they would do for the people of Delhi if Congress wins the 2025 election.

All of them only cursed the former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is running the government in the state. As Kejriwal is facing a major corruption and money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor scandal, he was jailed and released on bail.

The Supreme Court of India ruled that Kejriwal cannot work as the CM of Delhi as he and a number of other AAP leaders are facing investigations in the Delhi liquor scandal.

[ Video: दिल्ली की सांसद Swati Maliwal ने दिखाया घरों में जहरीला पानी ]

[ Video: क्या नई न्याय यात्रा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 जीतने में कांग्रेस की मदद करेगी? ]

Therefore, Kejriwal handpicked an AAP woman politician – who is one of his most loyal sycophants – to hoist her on the CM position, although she is clueless about Delhi problems and administrative affairs.

In the Delhi Nyay Yatra, Congress politicians blamed Kejriwal for extreme pollution, dirty water, broken roads, rampant corruption, and other hassles that people of Delhi have been facing under the AAP government for the past 10 years.

Also, the Congress politicians meaninglessly keep praising the work of a former Congress CM Sheila Dikshit who died in 2019. Now, many people in Delhi have not even heard Sheila Dikshit’s name, but Congress tries to remind people of her work which is hardly visible in the dirty city.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the Assembly.

In the absence of local leadership, it will be almost impossible for Congress to win any Assembly seat in the 2025 election also. Although Kejriwal’s AAP government has made Delhi a living hell and BJP has no plan to save Delhi, it is likely that almost all the 70 seats will be shared by these two parties. Thus, the ongoing problems will persist in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.