Global Observations on Corruption in India: Research Report

These are among the findings of the India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023), which was released in October 2023.

While India continues to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, the few convictions that are taking place in corruption cases are driven by political reasons rather than an attempt to weed out general corruption from the country.

The corruption cases in which the top government politicians are involved never get investigated. In general, the bureaucratic and political corruption is so rampant in India that the culprits hardly get caught or jailed and enjoy full government impunity to continue their corrupt acts.

This fact is also stated in a recent report released in March 2023 by the U.S. Department of State which reveals that widespread corruption is happening at all levels of government in India. In an exclusive section, “Corruption and Lack of Transparency in Government,” the report asserts that corruption was present at multiple levels of Indian government.

The U.S. report adds that NGOs reported the payment of bribes to expedite services, such as police protection, school admission, water supply, and government assistance. And civil society organizations drew public attention to corruption throughout the year, including through demonstrations and websites that featured stories of corruption.

In addition to the U.S. State Department report, there are multiple global surveys which reveal that corruption is increasing rapidly in all parts of India. In its findings of the 2023 edition of Freedom in the World report released in March 2023, Freedom House reports that large-scale political corruption scandals have repeatedly exposed bribery and other malfeasance, but a great deal of corruption is thought to go unreported and unpunished in India.

While rampant corruption is happening everywhere in India, the untamed bureaucrats are blatantly defying laws that are supposed to prevent corruption. The latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International reveals that India is among the most corrupt countries of the world.

The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, asserts that India, with a score of just 40, is ranked 85 in the world. In other words, India is more corrupt than 84 other countries.

As a result of bureaucratic and political corruption, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, pollution, hunger, unemployment, human rights violations, injustice, lawlessness, and extreme misery.

[ You can click here to download and read India Corruption Research Report 2023. ]

