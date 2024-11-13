Unauthorized Construction Case of Friends Circle Apartments of Dwarka in Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

As the cases of crime and corruption are increasing rapidly in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies, a new case of unauthorized construction has been reported.

A resident Mr. Saleem Khan of Friends Circle Apartments Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS), Sector 12, Dwarka, New Delhi reports about an unauthorized construction in his housing society building.

In a video interaction on November 12, 2024, Mr. Saleem Khan explains that his requests to the management committee (MC) of the Friends Circle Apartments to get the illegal construction stopped have fallen on deaf ears.

When the unauthorized construction – which has been causing extreme disturbance to the residents for the past couple of months – did not stop, Mr. Saleem Khan approached the “Clean House” social service which reports about the criminality of MC members or administrators of housing societies.

In his online complaint submitted to the “Clean House” service, the aggrieved resident complains that despite his requests the flat owner who is doing illegal construction did not stop it.

Mr. Saleem Khan explained his case in an online video conference with Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and has been running the “Clean House” service for the past 7 years. You can click here to watch the video meeting.

The “Clean House” service urges the Friends Circle Apartments MC to get the unauthorized construction alleged by Mr. Saleem Khan stopped immediately and get the building structure restored to its original form.

It is also alleged that the Friends Circle Apartments MC has not created an exclusive Society website which is mandatory as notified by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) office of Delhi Government. The MC should create its website and put the unauthorized construction case and complaint of Mr. Saleem Khan on its website.

The Friends Circle Apartments MC can submit its response to the “Clean House” service.

The complainant has also shared with the “Clean House” service a few photographs of unauthorized construction at the Friends Circle Apartments. These photographs are given below.

