RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President? Kamala Harris: 50%, Donald Trump: 47%

The 2024 United States (U.S.) presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is running the RMN Poll: Who Should be the Next U.S. President?

At this stage of the RMN Poll, 50% respondents say that Kamala Harris (Democratic) should win the election while 47% want former president Donald Trump (Republican) to come again after his first stint as the U.S. President from 2017 to 2021.

This RMN Poll is part of our multifaceted editorial section that objectively informs Americans and stakeholders in other parts of the world about the U.S. economic and political situation which has an impact on the entire world.

You can click here to participate and view the results of the ongoing poll.

