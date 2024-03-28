RTI Application to Seek Information from DDA on FAR Construction in Delhi

I sent the following RTI application to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India and DDA.

To March 27, 2024

The Public Information Officer (PIO)

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India / DDA

Subject: RTI Application to Seek Information under the Right to Information Act 2005

Name of the Applicant: Rakesh Raman

Dear PIO at MoHUA / Delhi Development Authority (DDA),

Please provide me with the following information under the RTI Act:

List of government departments which allow Floor Area Ratio (FAR)* construction in Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka where Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction has been approved / sanctioned during 2018 to 2024. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka where Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction has been stopped during 2018 to 2024 with reasons for stoppage. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka whose proposals for Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction are currently pending. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka where Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction is currently happening. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka where Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction has caused accidents including construction-related deaths during 2018 to 2024. List of Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka from where residents have complained against Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction during 2018 to 2024. Names and designations of government officials against whom action has been or being taken for lapses in approvals for Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction in Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka. Names and addresses of construction companies, architecture firms, design companies, etc. which are involved in more than 5 (five) Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction projects in Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka. The process to grant completion certificate to Cooperative Group Housing Societies of Delhi including Dwarka which have completed Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction. The government website address where all the information related to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) construction in Delhi is available publicly.

*Floor Area Ratio (FAR) or extended construction to add more rooms, balconies, etc. in occupied housing societies of Delhi. You can click here to watch a video and click here to read a report on FAR construction.

If the information sought above is not available in your office, please forward my application to the concerned public information authority to seek information and provide it to me.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email