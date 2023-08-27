Sales and Marketing Executives for RMN News Services

People with experience of selling advertisements and promotional campaigns for online news sites and digital products can apply.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company has been working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale for the past 12 years. Among other content-based activities, the company runs 4 global news sites and produces digital magazines and research reports on different subjects.

In order to create new revenue streams for the business, RMN Company plans to appoint sales and marketing executives from India and abroad who are willing to work only on commission basis.

As the RMN Company is not in a position to pay fixed remuneration or allowances to the executives, it can pay an attractive commission to them after the sales amount is deposited in our bank account.

People with experience of selling advertisements and promotional campaigns for online news sites and digital products can apply. The RMN Company can provide initial online training to the appointed executives.

RMN content and news services are being managed independently by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

Details: You can click here to check out the details of our work including the advertising and marketing options on RMN content properties. Subsequently, you can send your brief résumés at the email link given below.

Note: Please send a brief WhatsApp message or email instead of calling me on my mobile phone, as I do not take calls from unknown phone numbers.

Thank You

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email