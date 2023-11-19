Write Articles for RMN News Sites and Digital Magazines

RMN Company offers 2 writing options to thought leaders and companies or organizations from all parts of the world.

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company has been working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale for the past 12 years.

Among other content-based activities, the company runs 5 global news sites, 2 digital magazines, and publishes a number of research reports on different subjects.

The media business of RMN Company is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation.

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

RMN News Sites

Raman Media Network – Global News Service [ www.ramanmedianetwork.com ]

RMN Digital – Global Technology News Site [ www.rmndigital.com ]

RMN Stars – Global Entertainment News Site [ www.rmnstars.com ]

RMN Pathway – Small Business Technology Site [ www.rmncompany.com ]

RMN Kids – Edutainment Site for Kids [ www.rmnkids.com ]

RMN Digital Magazines

RMN Company has been publishing since 2020 The Unrest news magazine which covers economic and political upheavals in the world. It has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption news and issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption.

Writing Options on RMN Media Properties (News Sites and Digital Magazines)

RMN Company offers the following 2 writing options to thought leaders and companies or organizations from all parts of the world. You can write preferably in English, but other Indian and foreign languages can also be considered for publication.

Free of Charge Articles: Top leaders and executives from all parts of the world can contribute their opinion articles free of charge.

Paid Articles: Companies, organizations, people, or brands can contribute their articles on payment basis to subtly promote their activities.

Advertising and Marketing Options

You can also click here to know about other advertising and marketing options on RMN News Sites. You can also sponsor our editorial projects including the digital magazines and research reports.

Donation: You may please click here to donate online.

For more details, editorial assignments, and custom promotional campaigns, you may please contact me – preferably by email or WhatsApp message – letting me know your requirements. Subsequently, I will call you to discuss the details.

Thank You

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email