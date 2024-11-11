Sanjiv Khanna Is the New Chief Justice of India

By RMN News Service

At a ceremony held today (November 11, 2024) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President.

Khanna – who has become the 51st Chief Justice – succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud who demitted office on November 10. Khanna will serve as the Chief Justice for about six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of 65.

[ Also Read: India Judicial Research Report 2024 ]

He has become the top judge of the top court at a time when serious concerns are being raised about the credibility of the Supreme Court and in general about the Indian judiciary.