Beware! Modi Govt Calls Sudden Session of Parliament

While the Monsoon Session of parliament ended just a few days ago, reports suggest that the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has called for a special session of parliament from September 18 to September 22.

However, the agenda has not yet been revealed. Among conjectures, it is being said that the Modi regime will declare something about the government’s performance before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi enjoys full majority in the parliament, it can enact any law without any opposition resistance.

Although the opposition parties are uniting under an amorphous INDIA alliance, they are so weak that they cannot challenge any action of the Modi government.

In the past the opposition groups have repeatedly complained that Modi and BJP manipulate electronic voting machines (EVMs) to win most elections – particularly the Lok Sabha elections in which Modi himself contests.

If the opposition leaders raise the EVM fraud issue vociferously, there is a likelihood that Modi and BJP will not be able to tamper with EVMs to win elections. In that case, Modi would like to stay in power by hook or by crook even if he is defeated.

As an ardent follower of former U.S. President Donald Trump who is known for his dictatorial tendencies, Modi can repeat what Trump did in January 2021 to stay in power even after his defeat in election.

[ YouTube Podcast: आप मोदी की निंदा कर सकते हैं, लेकिन लोकसभा चुनाव में उन्हें हरा नहीं सकते। ]

Trump staged a virtual coup with the help of his violent supporters to protect his position unscrupulously. Modi has more violent supporters than those of Trump to create a ruckus if he is defeated.

Moreover, if Modi is fearing defeat, he can change the Constitution as some of his accomplices are indicating so that he could rule forever. Another dictator, Russian President Vladimir Putin – worshiped by Modi – staged a similar constitutional coup in 2021.

Putin signed a legislation that allows him to stay in power until 2036, while his second consecutive and fourth overall presidential term ends in 2024. Modi can also make such a law by changing the Constitution and some decision toward such a change can be taken in the special session of parliament.

With an evil desire to stay in power, Modi can also make a law to further curb powers of the judiciary as it recently happened in Israel. Under the garb of a judicial reform plan, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu curtailed the Israeli Supreme Court’s ability to overturn decisions made by government ministers.

With a BJP majority in parliament, Modi can easily pass such laws that can allow him to be the PM even after his defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Since the Supreme Court of India is already very weak, it will not accept any opposition demand to stop such laws.

So, along with tackling the EVM issue, the opposition parties should also immediately make strategies to take power from Modi if he is defeated in the 2024 election. If it is not done, the opposition leaders will keep cursing Modi for the next many years, but won’t be able to defeat him.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.