Volker Türk Makes Shallow Statements, But Fails to Protect Human Rights

Volker Türk Must Resign

Advice for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, to accept his failure and step down from his position.

August 25, 2023

Advice by: Rakesh Raman, who is a journalist and human rights defender

The United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, is such an incompetent bureaucrat that he has repeatedly failed to protect the rights of people who are being persecuted in different authoritarian regimes.

In a recent appeal, I had urged Türk and the UN Human Rights office to release data about the effectiveness of their work so that their performance could be measured empirically. However, they did not respond.

Since Türk keeps roaming aimlessly without discharging his duties honestly, in April 2023 I had even advised him to resign from his position so that a competent person who has the ability to work towards protecting the lives and rights of people could take his position. But so far he has not stepped down.

Along with Türk, the Special Rapporteurs – who are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council – are also some naive functionaries who do not fully understand human rights work.

Like the present and the former UN Human Rights chiefs, the Special Rapporteurs also keep releasing irrelevant statements and reports mechanically without knowing the effect of their redundant activities.

Instead of protecting the rights of harassed communities, the entire UN Human Rights cabal keeps issuing casual statements carelessly. In addition to these meaningless statements, the UN Human Rights office releases myriad reports on human rights situations, conducts visits in different countries, and holds extravagant events in different parts of the world.

I have collated some of the recent statements – without any action – released by Türk and his good-for-nothing colleagues at the UN Human Rights office. The screenshots and links are given in the 9-page document attached below. Unfortunately, Türk and his office have not revealed the effect of their casual remarks on the people whose rights are being violated.

If Türk has a little morality in his character, he should resign immediately and the UN Human Rights office must be shuttered without any delay.

