Biden Impeachment Inquiry: Interrogate Biden for $3 Billion Predator Drones Deal

The Republicans should hold an exclusive investigation into Biden’s $3 billion Predator drones deal with India.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. House of Representatives has announced it will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, who is facing allegations of abuse of power, obstruction of justice, money laundering, and corruption.

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said in a tweeted video on September 12 that he has directed the House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden.

He added that over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption.

While Biden may be involved in multiple scandals, the impeachment inquiry should cover Biden’s secret deals with the Indian prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi who himself is allegedly colluding with oligarchs in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

In particular, the Republicans should hold an exclusive investigation into Biden’s $3 billion Predator drones (also called MQ-9B drones) deal with Modi who has allegedly bypassed the statutory purchase procedures to buy the drones at a much higher price.

In order to know the details of this deal, I had sent an email to the U.S. Department of State. But the State Department did not give me the information that I had requested.

A Twitter thread explains how Modi overpays for drones and the possibility of huge corruption in the deal. It is said that the U.S. Air Force pays US$ 56.5 million per Predator drone and the U.K. paid only US$ 12.5 million per drone.

But Modi has decided to pay a whopping US$ 110 million per drone. The overpayment is believed to be corruption money and Biden’s collusion in the deal cannot be ruled out.

Defeat Biden Campaign

This story is part of our Defeat Biden campaign which aims to expose the duplicity and dishonesty of the U.S. President Joe Biden so that he could be defeated in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

The Republicans have been probing Biden’s conduct for the past 9 months and allege that Biden lied about his family’s foreign business deals. McCarthy said that Biden participated in various interactions and dinners with his son’s business partners.

He added that bank records show that 20 million dollars of payment were directed to the President’s family members and associates through various shell companies and that Biden used his official office to coordinate with his son Hunter Biden’s business partners.

“I would encourage the President (Biden) and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interest of transparency,” McCarthy said.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world.