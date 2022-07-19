बॉलीवुड फिल्म शमशेरा के काले नैना गाने में वाणी कपूर का जलवा

By Rakesh Raman

एक छोटी-सी जानी-मानी अभिनेत्री वाणी कपूर पर फिल्माया गया नया “काले नैना” या काली आंखों वाला गीत आगामी बॉलीवुड फिल्म शमशेरा में एक मजेदार गीत बताया जा रहा है।

बॉलीवुड फिल्म शमशेरा में रणबीर कपूर पिता शमशेरा और बेटे बल्ली की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि रणबीर पहली बार एक ही फिल्म में दो किरदार निभा रहे हैं।

संयोग से, रणबीर कपूर बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर और नीतू सिंह के बेटे और अभिनेता-निर्देशक राज कपूर के पोते हैं।

चूंकि बॉलीवुड एक पारिवारिक जागीर बन गया है, इसलिए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज फिल्म कलाकारों के बेटे, बेटियां और अन्य रिश्तेदार लागत को नियंत्रण में रखने के लिए छोटी राशि के लिए नई फिल्मों में काम करते हैं।

एक सार्थक आजीविका कमाने के लिए, कुछ अभिनेता निजी जन्मदिन पार्टियों, विवाह समारोहों और अपने ग्राहकों की दुकानों के उद्घाटन में उपस्थित होने के लिए बहुत कम पैसे लेते हैं।

ऐसा माना जाता है कि बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले कुत्ते, बिल्ली और घोड़ों सहित जानवर भी पुराने अभिनेताओं के हैं, जो हिंदी फिल्म उद्योग पर निरंकुश नियंत्रण रखते हैं।

यही कारण है कि पुराना कबीला स्वतंत्र कलाकारों को बॉलीवुड में प्रवेश या सफल होने की अनुमति नहीं देता है। नतीजतन, बॉलीवुड फिल्में गुणवत्ता में इतनी खराब हैं कि वे स्थानीय सिनेमाघरों में कुछ ही दिनों के लिए चलती हैं, जो अक्सर फिल्म देखने वालों द्वारा देखी जाती हैं जो मनोरंजन सामग्री की गुणवत्ता का अर्थ नहीं समझते हैं।

शमशेरा की कहानी काज़ा के काल्पनिक शहर में स्थापित है, जहाँ एक योद्धा जनजाति को एक क्रूर सत्तावादी जनरल शुद्ध सिंह द्वारा कैद, गुलाम और प्रताड़ित किया जाता है।

यह एक ऐसे व्यक्ति की कहानी है जो एक गुलाम बन गया, एक गुलाम जो एक नेता बन गया, और फिर अपने गोत्र के लिए एक किंवदंती बन गया। वह अपने कबीले की आजादी और सम्मान के लिए अथक संघर्ष करता है। उसका नाम शमशेरा है।

फिल्म 1800 के दशक में भारत के दिल में स्थापित है। संजय दत्त – जो बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुनील दत्त और नरगिस के बेटे हैं – इस फिल्म में रणबीर के दुश्मन की भूमिका निभाते हैं, जो करण मल्होत्रा ​​​​द्वारा निर्देशित और आदित्य चोपड़ा द्वारा निर्मित है। यह फिल्म 22 जुलाई, 2022 को हिंदी, तमिल और तेलुगु में रिलीज होने वाली है।

Vaani Kapoor Dazzles in Kaale Naina Song of Bollywood Film Shamshera

The new “Kaale Naina” or black eyes song picturized on a little-known actress Vaani Kapoor is stated to be a fun song in the upcoming Bollywood film Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor is playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli, in the Bollywood film Shamshera. The trailer of the film has been released. This is stated to be the first time Ranbir is playing two characters in the same film.

Incidentally, Ranbir Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, and the grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor.

As Bollywood has become a family fiefdom, the sons, daughters, and other relatives of the veteran Bollywood film artists work in new films for peanuts to keep the costs in control.

In order to earn a meaningful livelihood, some actors take small amounts of money to appear in private birthday parties, marriage ceremonies, and inauguration of shops of their customers.

It is believed that the animals – including dogs, cats, and horses – used in Bollywood films also belong to the old actors who keep an autocratic control on the Hindi film industry.

This is among the reasons that the old clan doesn’t allow independent artists to enter or succeed in Bollywood. As a result, the Bollywood films are so bad in quality that they run just for a few days at local theaters frequented by moviegoers who don’t understand the meaning of content quality.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The film is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Sanjay Dutt – who is the son of Bollywood actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis – plays Ranbir’s enemy in this film, which is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

