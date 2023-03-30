Aam Aadmi Party Launches Nationwide Campaign: Modi Hatao Desh Bachao

Kejriwal’s party believes that PM Modi is an illiterate man who is destroying the country with his naivety and notoriety.

By Rakesh Raman

A few days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal had launched a political campaign in Delhi under the banner “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” or remove prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to save the country.

Today (March 30), the AAP has extended this campaign across the country as Kejriwal’s party believes that PM Modi is an illiterate man who is destroying the country with his naivety and notoriety.

The AAP’s campaign of “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” includes posters in 11 languages which will be distributed in different states of India. In the next phase, the party plans to engage with students in various universities with the message that the country’s PM should be an educated man unlike Modi.

[ VIDEO: मोदी-अडानी गठजोड़: अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा मोदी सबसे भ्रष्ट प्रधानमंत्री हैं ]

Kejriwal’s party also believes that it is important to remove Modi because he is also a corrupt man. In a speech delivered in Delhi Assembly on March 28, Kejriwal said that Modi is the most corrupt PM that India has seen in 75 years of its independence.

He presented detailed data on Modi’s corruption and exposed his criminal nexus with oligarch Gautam Adani.

This is the first major campaign of any political party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It is largely believed that Kejriwal is one of the contenders for the PM position as he positions himself as an educated and honest politician.

That is why he is targeting Modi’s two major weaknesses: Modi’s illiteracy and his alleged complicity in crimes including corruption. Today, no other opposition politician or political party is directly accusing Modi because most politicians are scared of Modi.

With the launch of the “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” movement and putting direct blame on Modi, Kejriwal has signalled that he is ready to compete with Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.