Appeal to Introduce Open Government in Rajasthan

INTRODUCTION OF OPEN GOVERNMENT IN RAJASTHAN

Release the details of all the 200 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs ) publicly.

March 2021

Appeal by Rakesh Raman

To

Mr. Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister

Rajasthan

Dear Leader,

In order to usher in an era of ‘Open Government’ in Rajasthan, you are urged to release the following details of all the MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to ensure an effective public oversight of the government activities. You may put all these details on an exclusive, dedicated website with which all the citizens should be able to interact seamlessly.

CONTACT DETAILS

Name of the MLA

Postal Address (Office and Residence)

Email Address (Personal as well as Official)

Phone (Landline and Mobile – which should be available for public communications)

Facebook and Twitter accounts – which should be available for public communications

Meeting Time and Communication Time (at which the MLA should always be available)

If the MLA is not available for public meetings for some reason on a particular day, it should be clearly mentioned in realtime on the website with the reason of their non-availability.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS OF EACH MLA

Daily Activities (with place and time)

Press Releases of Major Activities

Details of Daily Interactions with Citizens

Weekly Details of Complaints Received from Citizens and Action Taken Reports

Online Interface for Citizens to Track Their Complaints at Every Stage

Details of Resolved and Pending Complaints

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF PUBLIC FUNDS

Amount of Monthly and Annual Funds with Each MLA

Monthly Expenditure Details Alongwith Financial Transparency Procedures

Separate Details for Capital and Operating Expenses (CapEx and OpEx)

PERSONAL FINANCIAL DETAILS OF EACH MLA

Yearly Details of All Types of Assets (Self, Family Members, and Close Relatives)

Sources of Income

Expenditure Details

The conventional income tax returns or other account books are not sufficient to reveal the financial details of MLAs.

CRIME DETAILS

Status and Progress of Each Civil as well as Criminal Case Against Each MLA

Reason(s) for Retaining the Accused MLA in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly

As stated above, the Rajasthan Assembly should create a properly structured, interactive website to disclose and regularly update all these details for each MLA, for each constituency.



