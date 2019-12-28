BJP Releases Charge Sheet and Video Ads to Expose Kejriwal’s Lies

The Delhi unit of BJP today released a couple of video ads and a charge sheet to highlight the shoddy work that AAP has done during the past 5 years.

By Rakesh Raman

As Delhi Assembly election is expected to take place in the next couple of months, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is telling blatant lies about its work during the past 5 years.

In order to expose the falsehood that Kejriwal is spreading before the election, PM Narendra Modi’s party BJP has stepped up its campaign in the city-state.

The Delhi unit of BJP today released a couple of video ads to highlight the shoddy work that AAP has done. During a demonstration held in Delhi, the BJP also released a charge sheet that said the AAP government is characterized by falsehood and betrayal of the people of Delhi.

The BJP’s anti-AAP campaign comes close on the heels of an AAP report card released by Kejriwal to inform about the party’s work performance. AAP has also released a misleading slogan for its new campaign. It says: “अच्छे बीते 5 साल, लगे रहो केजरीवाल” which means “the past 5 years were good, keep working Kejriwal.”

[ Download and Read: Delhi Disaster Report 2019 ]

Most people believe that in the past 5 years, Kejriwal and AAP have caused such a damage to Delhi that now it will take it almost 50 years to recover from the ruins. As almost all the politicians in Kejriwal’s cabal are naive and inexperienced, they have failed in all areas of governance.

Today, Delhi is among the most polluted and the dirtiest cities of the world, corruption is rampant in every street of Delhi, and the education standards – particularly in Delhi schools – are going from bad to worse.

While Kejriwal is going gaga over the hyped performance of his Mohalla Clinics, people in Delhi complain about the uselessness of such a flawed health care concept.

During the past 5 years, Kejriwal and AAP have only been blaming the Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal for their own failures, saying that Baijal is not allowing Kejriwal to work independently. But Kejriwal himself has also failed miserably.

Now voters of Delhi are feeling cheated by Kejriwal and his party. In an ongoing RMN Poll, a whopping 67% people say they are not satisfied with Kejriwal’s AAP government in Delhi and only 25% are satisfied.

