Cabinet Secretary Advised to Prosecute Corrupt IAS Officers

As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I sent the following letter to the Cabinet Secretary.

To June 17, 2023

Mr. Rajiv Gauba

Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

Government of India, New Delhi

Subject: Corruption Case of IAS Officers

Dear Mr. Gauba,

I am a government’s national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. As an anti-corruption activist, I run various campaigns to stop corruption and I have been publishing since 2018 The Integrity Bulletin news magazine which covers international corruption cases. In October 2022, I also released the “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)” which details rampant bureaucratic and political corruption in India.

In this particular case, this is to inform you that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has been repeatedly directing your Cabinet Secretariat to take action on my complaint related to massive corruption by at least 10 IAS officers. However, your Cabinet Secretariat has been deliberately ignoring the DoPT directives in order to provide impunity to the corrupt IAS officers. The last DoPT letter was sent to the Cabinet Secretariat in January 2023 [ See Exhibit 6 given below ].

In response to my RTI application, the Cabinet Secretariat also informed me in November 2022 that my complaint against the IAS officers is under process. But to my utter dismay no action has been taken and as a result of the corruption by these IAS officers, thousands of Delhi residents are suffering. These IAS officers along with other criminals are leading a citywide construction-cum-corruption racket termed as Widehouse Corruption Scandal. [ You can click here to study the details of this scandal. ]

While the other case details and documents are given in the attached file, I advise you once again to start prosecution of these IAS officers after suspending them from their services. If you do not take action within a week as I have advised, it will be assumed that you are also complicit in this crime. Please inform me about the action that you have taken.

According to the DoPT Office Memorandum, the names of the IAS officers who are facing corruption investigations are given below:

Mr. Anurag Jain. IAS (MP: 1989), former Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and currently Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Mr. Tarun Kapoor, IAS (HP: 1987), former Vice Chairman, DDA, and Retd., Secretary M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2012), District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2003). former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2008), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (AGMUT:1994), former Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi

Mr. Virendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Ms. Garima Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2004), former Secretary (Cooperation), Delhi Government

Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS (RJ: 1993), Additional Secretary, M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Although these IAS officers have come in the law-enforcement dragnet, their accomplices such as junior government officers at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), police officers, local criminals in housing societies, and builders’ mafia members have not yet been caught.

