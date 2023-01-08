Research Project on Corruption in India Launched for 2023

The report ICRR 2023 will be the second annual report which will be published by the RMN Foundation – which is the humanitarian initiative of RMN (Raman Media Network) News Service.

While India is already perceived to be one of the most corrupt countries in the world, bureaucratic and political corruption is still increasing dramatically in the country. However, there is no reliable information available on the extent of corruption.

This research project – being carried out by the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation – aims to compile a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India.

The findings of the report will help the central as well as state governments in the country make actionable strategies to combat corruption. The report will also be equally useful for other stakeholders including businesses, political parties, and international organizations.

STAKEHOLDERS AND OBJECTIVES

The report will strengthen the anti-corruption efforts of the government agencies such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), anti-corruption authority Lokpal, anti-corruption ombudsman organizations Lokayukta in different Indian states, the anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other departments run by traditional bureaucrats.

The report will provide necessary inputs to the business community including industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and foreign business associations that operate in India.

In its international coverage, the report will enable the global anti-corruption organizations particularly under the UN umbrella and international lawmakers to understand the reasons and scope of corruption in India. It will help them strategize their relationship with India in order to focus on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

REPORT TITLE: India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023)

RESEARCH REPORT COMPONENTS Evolving Corruption Definition and Scope Findings from a Primary Perception Survey Corruption Data from Secondary Sources Corruption Laws and Limitations Anti-Corruption Agencies and Functions Government-to-Citizen Interfaces Role of Technology to Combat Corruption Interviews with Corporate Executives Corruption Case Studies Grand Corruption Cases and Trends Learnings from Global Cases and Trends Findings of the Report

SUPPORT THE PROJECT

People and organizations from all over the world are invited to join hands with RMN Foundation as donors, volunteers, and partners for the ICRR 2023 project and other humanitarian activities for diverse communities.

DONATIONS

Individual Indian donors can help RMN Foundation with their contributions using the following bank details:

Bank Name: ICICI Bank

Bank Branch: HL Square, Plot No. 6, Sector 5 (MLU), Dwarka, New Delhi 110 075

Account Number: 025005004368

Account Name: RMN Foundation

Type of Account: Current

IFSC Code: ICIC0000250

Or you can click here to donate online.

PROJECT LEADER

The research project is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation.

Besides working at senior editorial positions with leading media companies, he was writing an exclusive edit-page column regularly for The Financial Express (a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group).

Nowadays, for the past 12 years, he has been running his own global news services on multiple news sites. He runs various environment protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns, and publishes digital magazines and research reports on different subjects.

Earlier, he had been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

In order to inform the Indian citizens and the global community about the extent of corruption in India, he compiled and released in October 2022 a comprehensive report ICRR 2022 on corruption in the country. He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.

At present, Rakesh is associated with the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project as a Country Expert for India to provide expert research inputs on multiple topics pertaining to democracy and governance. The V-Dem Project is managed by V-Dem Institute under the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. Currently, he is also working as an editor for Wikipedia, which is a free online global encyclopedia.

In his anti-corruption activities, he participated in a global petition led by Germany-based international organization Transparency International to call for the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, UNGASS 2021, to direct all countries to set up central, public registers of beneficial ownership.

He runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness. He has also formed an environment protection group called Green Group in New Delhi, which is the most polluted national capital in the world.

As Rakesh has been facing constant threats including death threats for his editorial and anti-corruption work, the Paris-based international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that defends freedom of journalists has urged the Indian government to save him from threats and persecution. You can click here to read his full profile.

