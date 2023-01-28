Delay in Prosecution of the Corruption Case of IAS Officers
As a result of the state impunity provided to government functionaries, they are committing acts of corruption blatantly without any fear of punishment. The excerpts of the complaint that I sent to the authorities are given below.
By Rakesh Raman
To January 18, 2023
Mr. Rajiv Gauba
Cabinet Secretary
Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India
New Delhi
Kind Attention: Mr. D.K. Jain, Under Secretary (VCC), Cabinet Secretariat, Room No. 207, Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, New Delhi 110 001
Copy for Urgent Action:
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)
Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001
Kind Attention: Ms. Nila Mohanan (Director), Administrative Vigilance Division-I / DoPT
Subject: Delay in the investigation and prosecution of the corruption case of IAS officers
Complaint by: Rakesh Raman
Dear Officers,
In response to the complaints filed by me, the DoPT has been repeatedly directing the Cabinet Secretariat to investigate the corruption case of 10 IAS officers [ See Exhibit 1, Exhibit 2, Exhibit 3, and Exhibit 4 given below. ] But the Cabinet Secretariat did not take any action.
As the investigation and prosecution in this case was getting delayed, I filed an RTI application dated October 12, 2022 to the Cabinet Secretariat [ reproduced below ]. In response to my RTI application, the Cabinet Secretariat informed me with its letter dated 10.11.2022 that the matter regarding DoPT’s OMs is under process. [ See Exhibit 5 given below. ] But I am sorry to say that still no action has been taken in this case.
As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I have been observing that the government anti-corruption agencies keep tossing the corruption complaints between different departments or keep sending the perfunctory letters to the complainants.
But they never dare to formally investigate the accused officials. The investigations happen only when some political angle is involved. That is why corruption is increasing rapidly in the country.
I have stated some of these facts in the “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)” that I have compiled and released recently. [ You can click here to study the report. ]
As a result of the state impunity provided to government functionaries, they are committing acts of corruption blatantly without any fear of punishment. Therefore, I request you again to begin a formal investigation and prosecution in this corruption case of IAS officers so that they could be convicted and imprisoned at the earliest.
In order to stop corruption and environmental crimes in which these officers are allegedly involved, they must be immediately jailed because their presence in the public poses a serious threat to the citizens who want to live in a corruption-free and pollution-free environment. [ You can click here to study the case details. ]
Note: I will be available for online meetings / video conferencing to explain various aspects of the case to the investigating officers.
Request for an early response.
[ The Exhibits mentioned above are not being published in this editorial report, although they are part of the complaint that I sent to the authorities. ]
Thank You
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
