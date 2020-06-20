Delhi Govt Invites Volunteers to Fight Against Coronavirus

If the Delhi Government did not reimpose a complete lockdown in the city, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to die, as there may be millions of infected people in the July-September peak period.

By RMN News Service

As the coronavirus cases and deaths are increasingly rapidly after lifting the lockdown restrictions in Delhi, the government is inviting individuals and NGOs to work as volunteers.

In his Twitter message, the Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said Friday, “Volunteers / NGOs are invited to join Delhi’s fight against Covid-19. Join hands, Together we can!”

The government has created a dedicated website for the registration of volunteers. The selected volunteers will assist in various activities related to Covid-19, including survey of Covid suspect cases, surveillance and management of isolation cases, etc.

The individual volunteers should be in the 18-55 age group and they should be healthy to handle different activities during the pandemic.

Volunteers/NGOs are invited to join Delhi’s fight against COVID-19. Join hands, Together we can! Register on “Serve as Volunteer in the Fight Against COVID19” on https://t.co/OFEr8clhL0. https://t.co/QpQfN1PBmS — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 19, 2020

As the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had relaxed the lockdown restrictions recklessly without any plan, according to official figures which are usually understated, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 50,000-mark on Friday (June 19).

With the highest single-day surge, Delhi added 3,137 new cases in a 24-hour period, as the total number of cases reached 53,116 on Friday.

As the Kejriwal government completely failed to contain the virus, Delhi showed a positivity rate of 30% between June 5 and 18. In other words, for every 10 persons tested, 3 are infected with coronavirus.

The positivity rate was just 4.34% between May 19 and June 1, and 7% in the previous fortnight (between May 7 and 21). It increased to 27% between May 31 and June 1 and has been constantly increasing.

