Aam Aadmi Party Politician Satyendar Jain Returns to Tihar Jail

Kejriwal’s other colleagues – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are already in jail.

By RMN News Service

Satyendar Jain – a colleague of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal – returned to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court on March 18 dismissed his regular bail application in a money laundering case.

The Supreme Court had granted interim bail to the AAP leader in May last year on medical grounds and it was extended repeatedly.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) – which investigates serious financial crime cases – had arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30, 2022, on the charges of money laundering through four companies. The ED had arrested him on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA).

In June 2022, the ED had seized more than Rs. 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg during raids in the money laundering case linked to Satyendar Jain. In a Twitter message, ED said that it has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA, 2002 at the premises of Satyendar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained sources have been seized.

ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA,2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 Crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized. pic.twitter.com/WYSDPkPrXN — ED (@dir_ed) June 7, 2022

Kejriwal’s other colleagues – including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh – are already in jail. It is expected that soon Kejriwal will also join his AAP leaders in Tihar Jail, as ED has been calling him for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Although Kejriwal has defied the ED summonses repeatedly, he will not be able to escape for long as the legal noose is tightening around his neck.