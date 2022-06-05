Delhi IAS Officers Face New Investigation in FAR Crime Case

I have sent a 29-page representation to authorities in an ongoing case to stop floor area ratio (FAR) construction crime in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies. You can read the abridged version of the representation which is given below and help me combat this environmental crime in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

To June 5, 2022

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Copy for Urgent Action to:

Ms. Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairman, Lokpal of India, New Delhi

Mr. B.G. Krishnan, Deputy Secretary (UTS), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Ongoing Case References: DoPT letters sent to MHA and Environment Ministry. [ Exhibits given below. ]

Subject: Prosecution and imprisonment of Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS [ Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi ] and Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS [ Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi ]

Accomplices in Crime: Mr. N.K. Gupta (Divisional Head, UPC-I, CPCB) and Dr. K.S. Jayachandran (Member Secretary, DPCC)

Dear Authorities,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. My detailed profile is given below.

I am filing this complaint in an ongoing case against the careless and corrupt CPCB officials, DPCC officials whose names are given above and who are involved in massive environmental and extortion crime which has its tentacles spread all across Delhi.

These officials are also operating in a citywide construction-cum-corruption crime termed as the Widehouse corruption scandal. [ You can click here to know the details of the Widehouse scandal which is being run by local criminals in connivance with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia. ]

CASE UPDATE

While this is an ongoing case which is being pursued by the Central Government authorities including the DoPT, MHA, and the Environment Ministry, the case details and the evidence of environmental crime being committed by the CPCB and DPCC officials are given in the attached 29-page document.

But it is highly unfortunate to note that the law-enforcement authorities have been writing only useless letters to me or other departments without taking any punitive actions against the accused CPCB and DPCC officials whose names are given above. Since these officials are also involved in the citywide corruption racket to allow environmentally hazardous construction [ under the criminalized floor area ratio (FAR) scheme ] in the occupied cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) of Delhi, they should have been imprisoned by now.

As a number of officials of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are also involved in this criminal enterprise, last month (May 2022) the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, asked the Cabinet Secretariat to investigate and initiate action against Mr. Anurag Jain (IAS), former DDA Vice Chairman; Mr. Devinder Singh (IAS), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS); and Mr. Pankaj Kumar (IAS) District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi, who are among the main accused in this scandal.

I have filed the corruption complaint against these officers and other government functionaries. I have urged the authorities to begin the prosecution of the accused officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) and other provisions of IPC.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, acts as a government watchdog to monitor and control the conduct of senior officers – particularly the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who face corruption allegations.

You can study the attached 29-page document (including exhibits and photographs as evidence) and take action as described in the document.

Note: The 29-page document mentioned above is protected with a password.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.