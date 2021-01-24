Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial Set to Begin

By RMN News Service

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the impeachment managers will deliver the article of impeachment of Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, January 25.

Former U.S. president Trump has been accused of incitement of insurrection, as he had allegedly instigated violent pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Trump had asked them to “fight like hell” against the November election results.

The House had voted 232-197 on January 13 to impeach Trump. Now, Democrats led by Pelosi are urging the Senate to begin the trial.

“Exactly one week after the attack on the Capitol to undermine the integrity of our democracy, a bipartisan vote of the House of Representatives passed the article of impeachment, which is our solemn duty to deliver to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a statement released Friday, January 22.

The impeachment bill includes Trump’s false statements about his election defeat to Joe Biden while the judiciary repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results. Now democrats need two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict Trump.

“We are respectful of the Senate’s constitutional power over the trial and always attentive to the fairness of the process, noting that the former president will have had the same amount of time to prepare for trial as our managers. Our managers are ready to begin to make their case to 100 Senate jurors through the trial process,” Pelosi added in her statement.