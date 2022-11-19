Elon Musk Launches Poll to Reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter

RMN News Service cannot independently confirm if the voters in the poll launched by Elon Musk are real users or people with fake (multiple) profiles or Twitter bots.

By Rakesh Raman

New Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll today (November 19) on his Twitter account to know if the former U.S. President Donald Trump should be reinstated to the microblogging site.

When 20 hours were left for the voting to close, more than 4 million users had voted and nearly 56% of respondents said yes. However, RMN News Service cannot independently confirm if the voters are real users or people with fake (multiple) profiles or Twitter bots.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

As Trump had been using Twitter to incite violence, the microblogging site had suspended Trump’s account permanently. In a statement issued on January 8, 2021, Twitter said that Trump’s account has been suspended to avoid risk of further incitement of violence.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in its statement.

Twitter took this action after the January 6 incident when a violent mob of Trump supporters entered the Capitol building to challenge the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Although Trump ostensibly asked his supporters to remain peaceful while protesting, he kept provoking them through his obnoxious tweets.

According to Twitter, on January 8, 2021, Trump tweeted, ““The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, the then President tweeted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

After assessment of these two tweets from Trump and his past record of using Twitter to spread hate in the country, Twitter decided to ban Trump.

“We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Twitter said.

After the November 3 election that Joe Biden won, Trump and his unruly supporters made false claims of election rigging. Provoked by Trump, the mob engaged with riot police as Congress held a joint session to count the 2020 Electoral College votes to formally declare Biden’s victory.

As Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, it was expected that Trump would again use Twitter to instigate his supporters to commit more violence.

In order to avoid this eventuality, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had urged the then Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Recently, President Biden deplored Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Inc., saying that the microblogging platform was responsible for spewing lies all across the world.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.