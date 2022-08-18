Farmers Resume Protest to Get Minister Ajay Mishra Removed

Since the Modi regime has been ignoring the farmers’ fragile agitation, it is unlikely to accept farmers’ demand for Ajay Mishra’s removal from the Modi government.

Thousands of farmers are expected to participate in the 3-day protest beginning today (August 18) to demand the removal of Ajay Mishra, a Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Ajay Mishra is accused of a conspiracy to murder a few protesting farmers on October 3 last year at Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

The united body of farmers – Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – has announced the relaunch of its agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri to get Ajay Mishra arrested and removed from his position.

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra – who is also an accused in this case – was arrested and denied bail by the Allahabad High Court.

The Indian farmers – who had run away from the protest sites around Delhi in December last year without getting their demands accepted by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – have decided to resuscitate their dormant protests.

The SKM said that the demonstrations – which began in July – will extend until August and will be held at district levels across the country. Although the SKM claims that it has a large number of farmer members in different parts of India, it is a totally false claim.

Only a handful of farmers participate in the protests announced by SKM which photographs them and creates an exaggerated hype on social media to make false claims about the success of their agitation. The entire SKM operations run in an opaque manner.

Although führer Modi had mechanically withdrawn the contentious farm laws last year to avoid resistance from farmers in the Assembly elections, the Modi empire did not accept any other demand of farmers.

A few cunning SKM leaders celebrated the repeal of farm laws and convinced the other gullible farmers that it is a victory for them. But actually the SKM leaders had lost the struggle because the farm laws existed only on paper and not yet implemented.

As the Modi regime (which is actually Modi alone) flatly refused to accept any of the SKM demands, the SKM losers left the protest sites sheepishly and decided to sit in their homes.

Farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who participated in the year-long protest that began in November 2020.

Since the Modi regime has been ignoring the farmers’ fragile agitation, it is unlikely to accept farmers’ demand for Ajay Mishra’s removal from the Modi government.

