Imran Khan Fears Assassination: Video Message

By RMN News Service

Former prime minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that he may be killed after incarceration by the authorities which are trying to arrest him in a corruption case.

In a video message released today (March 14), Imran Khan said that police have come to arrest him and if he is killed his supporters should keep fighting for their rights.

His supporters pelted stones on Pakistan police which had come to arrest him from his Lahore home. In response, the police used water cannons to drive away the crowd.

Imran Khan, 70, is facing corruption charges leveled by the Pakistan election commission for selling foreign gifts that he received when he was the PM of Pakistan.

اپنی قوم کو میرا پیغام ہے کہ پوری ہمت و استقامت سے کھڑی ہو اور حقیقی آزادی و قانون کی حکمرانی کیلئے میدانِ عمل میں ڈٹ جائے! pic.twitter.com/ln4hLFu8Sp — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has filed charges against him in an anti-corruption court, which has issued the arrest warrant as Imran Khan failed to appear in the court. He claims that the corruption charges against him are politically motivated.

After a series of public protests led by opposition parties against Imran Khan’s failure to revive the economy in Pakistan, he was removed from the PM position in April 2022.

In May last year (2022), Imran Khan led a massive protest to demand early election in Pakistan.