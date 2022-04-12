Pakistan Rejects Imported Govt Led by Crooks: Ousted PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that the opposition parties’ attempt to oust him from power was part of a “foreign conspiracy” while the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu was involved in this surreptitious subterfuge.

Imran Khan – who has been ousted from the position of Pakistan prime minister (PM) after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly – said that the people of Pakistan reject the imported government led by crooks.

He was referring to the protests by his supporters who oppose the new government led by Shehbaz Sharif who has been elected as the PM. While Imran Khan has decided to resign from the National Assembly, he said it is an insult to the country when a man facing serious corruption charges has been elected as PM.

“The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects the Prime Minister can not be a big insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly,” Imran Khan said in a video message today (April 11).

Shehbaz Sharif, 70, is the brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and leader of opposition PML-N. He was elected unopposed as the PM when Imran Khan was removed by a no-trust vote on April 9.

As Nawaz Sharif is facing a corruption investigation, in 2020 a Pakistani court had ordered him to appear before it to avoid being declared a proclaimed offender. According to reports, the court order came when Sharif allegedly refused to receive the non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London.

Imran Khan alleges that the formation of the new government of corrupt politicians is part of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him from the PM position. He claimed on April 3 that a U.S. official Donald Lu was involved in the conspiracy to topple his government.

However, in an interview published in the Hindustan Times of April 2, when Donald Lu was asked if he conspired against Imran Khan, he gave a vague reply and did not respond to the question.

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the U.S., Asad Majeed, that there would be implications if the Pakistan PM survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Although the next general election was scheduled to take place in 2023, opposition leaders have been demanding Imran Khan’s resignation amid allegations of rigged elections in 2018. It is being alleged that he had won fraudulently with support from the Pakistan army, which now controls Imran Khan.

Thousands of protesters in Pakistan were holding continuous protests against Imran Khan and his failure to run the country, which is facing an unprecedented socio-economic crisis.

A similar predicament has been persisting in India where people are facing extreme misery, including unemployment, inflation, corruption, and human rights violations under the government of PM Narendra Modi who is an uneducated religious demagogue.

However, Modi’s failures are not being challenged because the Indian opposition parties are very weak and the Supreme Court judges are so spineless that they cannot dare to take any decision that may displease Modi.

