India Hides Data to Run Haphazard Covid Vaccination Drive

June 13, 2021

The clamour around vaccination is a farce in the absence of an assurance about the efficacy of vaccines.

By Rakesh Raman

It is being observed that coronavirus (Covid-19) has become the most complex conundrum for health experts around the world. They have been issuing random guidelines – mostly based on conjectures – to prevent the contagion. As the same ambiguous approach is being used for vaccination, people are more confused than enthused as they are being asked by the political leaders to get vaccinated.

Since a number of cases came up during the past couple of months where people got infected or suffered side effects after receiving the vaccines, the debate must shift from vaccine distribution to vaccine safety. A recent report submitted by the National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has reported some bleeding and clotting cases following Covid vaccination in India. As WHO is also not sure about the effectiveness or the harms of Covid-19 vaccines, it has launched a vaccine injury compensation programme.

However, politicians in poor, undeveloped countries such as India are playing dirty political games around vaccines just to hoodwink the citizens without truthfully revealing the facts about vaccines. In order to know the strategy and stratagem behind the vaccination drive, I sent the following queries to Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Since India has become the global hotspot of coronavirus and the government is hiding information on Covid calamity, the Minister and his office did not respond to the queries. It simply shows that the clamour around vaccination is a farce in the absence of an assurance about the efficacy of vaccines.

You can study the queries that I emailed on June 10 to Dr. Harsh Vardhan and take appropriate action to streamline the vaccination process and refine the vaccination messaging for the benefit of Indian citizens.

The email content is given below.

Rakesh Raman

To June 10, 2021

Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Government of India

Copy for Information and Necessary Action: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

Subject: Editorial Inputs on Effects of Covid-19 Vaccines

Dear Dr. Harsh Vardhan,

I am a journalist and social activist. Besides handling other editorial and social projects, I also produce The Outbreak magazine which covers global coronavirus (Covid-19) news and views. I want your response on the following Covid-19 vaccine-related queries for my editorial work.

As there are multiple reports of adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, how do you record and report the effects of vaccines on each person after giving them the vaccine doses? How many people got infected, showed side effects, and died in India after getting vaccinated in the month of May 2021? Is the impact of Covishield, Covaxin, or any other vaccine that is being used in India different? How do you empirically measure the efficacy of different vaccine brands on people? Are the current vaccines being used by the Indian Government effective on all the prevailing coronavirus variants? What is the immunization period during which the vaccines will protect the people from coronavirus and other variants? Will you have to repeat the vaccines after the immunization period on people who have already been vaccinated? What risk-benefit analysis have you done for vaccination and can you publicly share the findings of this analysis? What study has the Indian Government done to assess the effect of Covid-19 vaccines on people with immune system deficiencies or dysregulations? How do you allay the fears of people who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the vaccines’ perceived harmful effects? How do you ensure “bodily integrity” or “bodily autonomy” for the citizens of India while urging them to get vaccinated? Who will be responsible in the Indian Government if a vaccine causes any harm to any person in India? What compensation does the Indian Government provide to individuals who have suffered a serious adverse event associated with a Covid-19 vaccine? Should people who have been vaccinated remove their masks and move freely without following social-distance guidelines? What plan have you made to procure and administer new vaccines for the emerging virus variants? As you are spreading an unprecedented hype about vaccination without explicitly communicating the possible adverse effects of vaccines, do you realize that this political manoeuvre can be harmful for citizens? You can add any other point from your side regarding the impact of vaccines on people.

I request you to send me your response to the above queries by Friday (June 11, 2021).

Thank You

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I

New Delhi 110 078, INDIA

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email