Justin Trudeau Reminds PM Modi of Democratic Principles to Deal with Protests

By Rakesh Raman

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau has once again supported the farmers’ protests in India and has asked PM Narendra Modi to follow democratic principles to deal with the ongoing agitation.

In his call with Modi on February 10, Trudeau reminded Modi of the commitment to democratic principles and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue. “The leaders discussed Canada and India’s commitment to democratic principles, recent protests, and the importance of resolving issues through dialogue,” a statement released by the Canadian PM’s office said.

Although Modi also tweeted about his conversation with Trudeau, the Indian PM concealed the fact in his tweet that Trudeau has talked with him about the protests in India and the importance of holding dialogue with the protesters. Modi only shared some humdrum information about his talk with Trudeau.

Trudeau’s recent call to Modi has come close on the heels of the U.S. President Joe Biden’s similar advice for Modi to respect democratic values which are the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship.

The global political leaders and the UN agencies are advising Modi to protect human rights that are under severe threat in the Modi regime, which has unleashed brute force to suppress democratic dissent in the country.

In fact, Trudeau’s call came to Modi after a new petition urged the Canadian PM to condemn the Indian government’s violence against protesting farmers. Launched by a leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party and MP Jagmeet Singh, the online petition argued that the Indian government’s use of violence on farmers protesting mass privatization of the agricultural sector is appalling.

Earlier also Trudeau had condemned the violence on Indian farmers and he said in November last year that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. But such statements have no impact on the autocratic Modi government and the atrocities against peaceful farmers have only increased.

Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan. If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, U.S. comedian Trevor Noah who hosts The Daily Show explained in detail the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. In his show of February 10, he explained why India’s farmers are protesting. “The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan,” Trevor said.

