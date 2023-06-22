Lokpal Editorial Inputs for 2023 Research Project on Corruption in India

As I need editorial inputs from Lokpal for this research report on corruption in India, I request you to send me your response on the following queries.

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. As an anti-corruption activist, I publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues. I am in the process of compiling a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India. The report ICRR 2023 will be the second annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022. [ You can click here to know the details. ]

How does Lokpal define corruption? What process does Lokpal follow to receive, investigate, and resolve corruption complaints? How many corruption complaints did Lokpal receive and resolve since its formation in March 2019? How many convictions (including imprisonment) of culprits did Lokpal ensure in the corruption cases it handled since March 2019? Why does Lokpal force complainants to file their complaints in a rigid format instead of simplifying the process to accept email complaints in any format? How does Lokpal treat corruption cases – such as the alleged collusion of prime minister Narendra Modi with oligarch Gautam Adani (Modi-Adani collusion case), Rafale scam, PM-CARES Fund case, etc. – which are in the public domain but have not been thoroughly investigated? How does Lokpal educate its staff on the evolving corruption concepts so that they could handle, investigate, and prosecute corruption cases efficiently? You can add any other point from your side to explain the performance of your office.

You may please send me your response on the above queries on or before June 28, 2023. Please find attached a 4-page document including a concept note on this project and do the needful urgently.

