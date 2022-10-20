Mallikarjun Kharge Defeats Shashi Tharoor in Congress Presidential Election

It is expected that soon Kharge will be relegated to a mere figurehead role while the family of Sonia Gandhi including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will call the shots.

By Rakesh Raman

As expected, a traditional Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has defeated his rival Congressman Shashi Tharoor in the Congress presidential election.

In the election result declared today (October 19), a total of 9385 votes were polled in the election that took place on October 17. Kharge received 7897 votes from Congress delegates and Tharoor could get only 1072 votes while 416 votes were invalid.

One of the main reasons for Tharoor’s defeat was his inexplicable infatuation with rival party leader and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi. While Modi is an illiterate politician who cannot speak even a few sentences in English or Hindi without the use of a teleprompter, as a sycophant Tharoor often praises Modi for his communication skills.

Under Modi’s misgovernance, the people of India are suffering under unprecedented inflation, corruption, unemployment, religious animosity, and civil unrest. But Tharoor hardly raised these issues seriously to blame the Modi government.

Plus, Tharoor has a very feeble political and administrative record as he is mostly busy in his commercial projects of book writing or avoidable excursions without having any emotional connection with the masses.

Since Mallikarjun Kharge is also a weak, run-of-the-mill politician, he will never be able to save the dying Congress party which has been losing almost every election.

It is expected that soon Kharge will be relegated to a mere figurehead role while the family of Sonia Gandhi including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will call the shots.

Today, Congress has no leader and no political strategy to defeat Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and other state elections.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi met and congratulated newly elected president Kharge at his residence and extended her best wishes to him and his family.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.