Melania Trump to Visit Delhi School. Kejriwal Not Allowed to Enter

God only knows what inspired Melania Trump to visit a Delhi Government school, as the condition of government schools is pathetic in the city.

Ms Trump – who will be coming to India on a 2-day visit along with her husband the impeached U.S. President Donald Trump* – has desired to visit a government school on Tuesday, February 25. She is particularly interested in the “happiness curriculum” introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

*President Donald Trump is the third president in the U.S. history to get impeached. But he was not removed from office because of flawed justice system in the U.S.

But it is said that the Central Government headed by PM Narendra Modi has not allowed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to attend the event when Ms Trump will be visiting the school.

It may be good for both Kejriwal and Sisodia to stay away from the event because their AAP government has completely ruined the school education in Delhi. The AAP – which won the recent Delhi election – created a hype with expensive advertisements around school education which, in fact, has gone from bad to worse under AAP government.

Instead of improving the quality of education, the AAP spent huge public money only on constructing classrooms because there is an enormous opportunity of corruption in construction projects. Kejriwal’s AAP has hoodwinked the Delhi voters and gullible media by projecting classroom construction as improvement in education. This is a total deception.

The entire AAP political campaign is based on deceit, falsehood, and corruption – which is evident from the fact that AAP had fielded in the recent election the highest number of 36 candidates (out of 70) with serious criminal charges against them.

Video of RMN Foundation school students in a practice session for the street play – चमेली की पढ़ाई – which highlights the problems in the current education ecosystem.

Since Melania Trump is not aware of the criminality in Indian politics, she has also chosen to be deceived by the hype around Delhi schools.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.