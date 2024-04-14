Hindi Music Song Videos Explain the Characters of PM Modi and Kejriwal

By RMN News Service

A new Hindi music song video has been released to reveal the character and work of India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Available on YouTube, the song is sung by Aditi with lyrics from Rajesh Nirmal. The song titled, “साहेब/Saheb : Music Video” is composed by Vedi Sinha having music production by Amartya Ghosh. It is produced by Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.

With multiple real-life visuals, the song captures various traits of Modi’s life and actions. It was released on April 12, 2024.

You can watch the Modi song video which is given below.

The Indian playback singer Kailash Kher has also sung a song to explain the work of Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. The video song “Bol Re Dilli Bol” also shows the living conditions for the people of Delhi.

You can watch the Kejriwal song video which is given below.

Note: There is a likelihood that YouTube will remove one or both these songs from its site.

Video Courtesy: Individual YouTube Channels