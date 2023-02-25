Perception Survey for 2023 Corruption Research Project in India

After releasing the India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022) in October 2022, RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian initiative of RMN News Service – has launched the India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) project.

This survey is part of our ongoing research project to compile a comprehensive report ICRR 2023 on corruption in India. You can participate in the following survey and click here to know the details of the project.

In the following survey questions, select your option and press the box under the options to vote. You can also view the results of the survey.

Is India a corrupt country? Yes

No

Are you affected by corruption in India? Yes

No

Who is mainly responsible for corruption in India? Bureaucrats

Politicians

Private Companies

What is the impact of corruption in India? Death of Democracy

Human Rights Violations

Inflation

Injustice

Poverty

Hunger

Unemployment

Are Indian anti-corruption agencies working honestly? Yes

No

Are corrupt Indian bureaucrats and politicians punished suitably? Yes

No

Is there a criminal nexus between business oligarchs and top politicians in India? Yes

No

Are Indian courts handling corruption cases effectively? Yes

No

Should Indian corruption crimes be prosecuted in international courts? Yes

No

Is imprisonment a sufficient punishment for corruption crimes? Yes

No

