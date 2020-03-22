Petrol Bombs Thrown at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh Protest Sites

Many media lapdogs of the Modi government and Modi’s blind followers had criticized protesters for not obeying Modi and ignoring his call for a self-imposed curfew on Sunday. This could be one of the reasons to instigate the attacker in today’s attack.

By Rakesh Raman

As the Shaheen Bagh protesters had refused to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by PM Narendra Modi to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic, reports suggest that today an unidentified man allegedly opened fire and hurled a petrol bomb at the protest site.

According to the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) formed by the current and former students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university, a similar attack took place at Jamia protest site, although the Jamia protesters had suspended their protest against the discriminatory citizenship laws for a day on Sunday.

While the incident took place at around 9:30 in the morning, CCTV footage reveals that the attacker came on a motorcycle in the garb of a delivery boy.

It is not yet confirmed if the same man attacked both the Shaheen Bagh and Jamia sites. No injuries have been reported so far.

The protesters who have been sitting around the clock for the past 3 months to oppose the anti-citizen citizenship laws announced by the Modi government had said that they will continue their stir despite Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

They also say that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) are more dangerous for millions of Indian citizens than the coronavirus.

Many media lapdogs of the Modi government and Modi’s blind followers had criticized protesters for not obeying Modi and ignoring his call for a self-imposed curfew on Sunday. This could be one of the reasons to instigate the attacker in today’s attack.

Earlier, in February, some BJP leaders – who behave as mobsters – had delivered inflammatory slogans and hateful rhetoric against the peaceful protesters. As a result of their instigation, the mobs murdered more than 50 innocent people in Delhi while the Modi government allowed the massacre to take place for nearly 3 days.

As Delhi Police is mostly complicit in attacks on people who are protesting peacefully against the Modi government, it is believed that the police will not catch or take any punitive action against the man who carried out today’s attack.

